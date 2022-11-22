Surge Energy Upsized Equity Financing

Surge Energy Inc. closed the previously announced upsized, bought-deal equity financing of 7.57 million common shares of Surge at a price of $9.25 per common share, for gross proceeds of approximately $70.0 million.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more