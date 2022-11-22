Prairie Provident Resources Announces Decision In NAFTA Case

Prairie Provident Resources Inc.’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Lone Pine Resources Inc. (LPRI), did not receive a favourable decision in its arbitration claim under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), arising from actions taken by the Government of Quebec in 2011 to cancel, without compensation, certain oil and gas rights that had been held by Prairie Provident Resources Canada Ltd.
