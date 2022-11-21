DOB Land Sale Analysis: Evi, Elmworth, Craigend Parcels Highlight Alberta’s Nov. 16 Sale

The province sold 11,491.6 hectares of P&NG leases and licences in the Nov. 16 land sale bringing in $11.68 million. Additionally, 7,616 hectares of oilsands leases sold for $2.29 million. This brings the total cumulative bonus paid to-date in Alberta to $429.2 million.

