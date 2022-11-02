Western Midstream Partners, Enbridge And Plains In Cactus II Pipeline Transaction

Western Midstream Partners, LP, Enbridge Inc. and Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings, announced that certain of their subsidiaries closed a transaction whereby Enbridge and Plains purchased WES’s 15 per cent interest in Cactus II Pipeline, LLC for an aggregate amount of $265 million.

