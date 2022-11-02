Western Midstream Partners, Enbridge And Plains In Cactus II Pipeline Transaction

Western Midstream Partners, LP, Enbridge Inc. and Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings, announced that certain of their subsidiaries closed a transaction whereby Enbridge and Plains purchased WES’s 15 per cent interest in Cactus II Pipeline, LLC for an aggregate amount of $265 million.
Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence.Start your free trial
Dear user, please be aware that we use cookies to help users navigate our website content and to help us understand how we can improve the user experience. If you have ideas for how we can improve our services, we’d love to hear from you. Click here to email us. By continuing to browse you agree to our use of cookies. Please see our Privacy & Cookie Usage Policy to learn more.