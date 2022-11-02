Toledo Refinery Fire Still Under Investigation; Superior Rebuild Nears Commissioning

Cenovus Energy Inc. says the investigation into a deadly fire and explosion at its non-operated Toledo Refinery continues and the facility will remain offline for the foreseeable future.

