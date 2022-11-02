Take Our Sustainability And Employment Up-Skilling Survey For A Chance To Win $500

We need your help.

geoLOGIC systems ltd., publisher of the DOB, is partnering with Careers in Energy to launch a new education platform designed to prepare oil and gas employees to integrate corporate sustainability and ESG goals and strategies into day-to-day workflows.

The Sustainability in Energy Micro-credential will support the talent development needs of Canada’s energy sector as it addresses critical challenges such as climate change, energy security, energy affordability, and Indigenous reconciliation.

To be effective, this training must include subjects of relevance to current and future employees and deliver skills that are in demand. We’re asking for your input to help us ensure these outcomes are met.

Please take 10 minutes to complete this survey. Your comments and suggestions will be kept strictly confidential. Survey respondents will be entered into a draw for one CDN $500 cash prize upon completion of the survey.

Your input will help us create relevant training that ensures you have the skills needed to advance on your career path while ensuring the future sustainability of Canada’s oil and gas industry.

Click here to take the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/micro-credential