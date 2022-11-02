Surge Energy’s Output Up For Q3

Surge Energy Inc. reported average daily production of 21,380 boe/d (86 per cent liquids) during Q3/22, an increase of over 21 per cent as compared to Q3/21 production of 17,642 boe/d (84 per cent liquids).

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more