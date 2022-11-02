Solid Operational Performance Substantially Boosts Cenovus’s Financial Results

Despite an erratic commodity price environment, solid upstream and downstream operating results propelled Cenovus Energy Inc.’s financial results upwards as the company almost tripled Q3 earnings year-over-year to $1.6 billion and funds flow soared.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more