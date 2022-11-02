Gibson Seeing Some Impacts From Cost Inflation, But Maintaining 2022-2023 Cash Allocation Plans

While much of the Canadian oil and gas industry battles widespread cost inflation, in many cases resulting in budget increases, the impact on Gibson Energy Inc.’s financial performance and outlook has been more limited, senior VP and chief financial officer Sean Brown told analysts on the company’s third quarter 2022 conference call.
