Gibson Seeing Some Impacts From Cost Inflation, But Maintaining 2022-2023 Cash Allocation Plans

While much of the Canadian oil and gas industry battles widespread cost inflation, in many cases resulting in budget increases, the impact on Gibson Energy Inc.’s financial performance and outlook has been more limited, senior VP and chief financial officer Sean Brown told analysts on the company’s third quarter 2022 conference call.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more