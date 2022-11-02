Enerplus Sells Remaining Canadian Assets To Surge Energy

Enerplus Corporation has entered into a definitive agreement to sell substantially all of its remaining Canadian assets located in Alberta and Saskatchewan to Surge Energy Inc. for total consideration of C$245 million (US$180 million), prior to closing adjustments, with an effective date of May 1, 2022.

