Shawcor Sells Oilfield Asset Management Business

Shawcor Ltd. has sold its Oilfield Asset Management (OAM) operating unit to Force Inspection Services Inc., in a transaction generating at least C$15 million in gross proceeds.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more