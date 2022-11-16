Suncor Energy Increases Quarterly Dividend By 11%

Suncor Energy Inc.’s board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of 52 cents per common share representing an 11 per cent increase over the prior quarter dividend.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more