Deleveraging Balance Sheet And Integration Of Exterran Assets Short Term Focus At Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. will spend the next year repairing its balance sheet, integrating assets from its recent US$735 million acquisition of Houston-based competitor Exterran Corp. and completing three major infrastructure projects, president and chief executive officer Marc Rossiter told analysts at the company’s third quarter 2022 conference call.

