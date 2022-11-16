‘Constructive’ Outlook For 2023, Says Cathedral, In Setting Capital Budget

With what it called a “constructive outlook for 2023,” the Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. board has approved a preliminary net capex budget of $35 million, which will enable advance orders of strategic equipment.

