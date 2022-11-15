SPE Canada Invites You To Join Us In The Mountains At The Beautiful Banff Springs Hotel!

Our final event of the year will be the Thermal Well Integrity and Production Symposium being held 29 November–1 December. With two and a half days of innovative technical content, plenty of opportunities to network, mountain views, and engaging breakout sessions, this will be the perfect event to close out the season! REGISTER TODAY!

Program highlights:

Opening keynote session featuring speakers from Pathways Alliance and S&P Global, covering the future of energy, emerging geopolitics, market outlook and more.

Seven well integrity and production technical sessions

A panel session on Driving Conformance from Steam Distribution

Discussion on NCG’s

Two breakout sessions- SAGD Targeting and Cased Hole Cement Practices and Challenges

and Two pre-event training courses: Extended Reach Well Design and Operational Practices and Flow-Control-Devices for Thermal Recovery Operations

and Lots of networking opportunities including a Fun Money Casino Welcome Reception, and the annual Bowling Night Social

