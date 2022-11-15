Rainfall-Related Downtime, Temporary Shut-in Slows Pieridae Production In Q3

Multiple factors played a role in Pieridae Energy Limited recording a year-over-year pullback in production during the three-month span ending Sept. 30 2022, says the company’s president.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more