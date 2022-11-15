Federal Government Announces Up To $800 Million In Project Funding To Advance Canada's Clean Fuels Sector

Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced that approximately 60 projects have been selected to receive funding under the Government of Canada's $1.5-billion Clean Fuels Fund (CFF).

