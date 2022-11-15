CEO Interview: Ackerman Brings Mayoral Expertise To Blueberry River Resources Position

Blueberry River Resources Ltd. was developed to ensure Blueberry River First Nations can focus on aspects of reconciliation and land restoration, says the new entity’s chief executive officer Lori Ackerman.

