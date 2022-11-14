Total Energy CEO ‘Bullish’ As Momentum Gained In Record-Setting Q3 Expected To Continue

Fresh off of a quarter that saw it post record quarterly results, Total Energy Services Inc. executives say current indications are that North American industry activity levels will continue to moderately increase as the winter drilling season continues to ramp-up.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more