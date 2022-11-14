Rubellite Outlines Spending Plan To Continue Two-Rig Program

Rubellite Energy Inc. plans to spend approximately $33.0 to $41.0 million to continue its two-rig drilling program through to the end of the first quarter of 2023 to drill, complete, equip and tie-in 17 (14.9 net) multilateral horizontal development/infill wells at Figure Lake and Marten Hills and to execute its four to six (3.0 to 4.0 net) well northern exploration program.

