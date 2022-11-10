Province Awards Petchem Funding To Dow’s Ethylene Facility

Alberta’s government is awarding more than $32 million in funding support from the Alberta Petrochemical Incentive Program (APIP) for Dow Canada’s expansion of its Fort Saskatchewan ethylene production facility.

