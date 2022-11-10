Peyto Estimates 2023 Spending Of $425–$475 Million With More Activity In Summer Months

While its official 2023 budget is still being finalized, Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. currently anticipates an organic capital program of $425–$475 million, which will use between four and five drilling rigs throughout the year.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more