New Energy Minister Pete Guthrie Issued ‘Mandate’ Letter

New Alberta Energy Minister Pete Guthrie was issued his mandate letter from Premier Danielle Smith today, which will include defending “Alberta’s energy interests against federal overreach” through a variety of means, “including use of the Sovereignty Act if necessary.”

