InPlay Kicks Off Q4 Capital Program In Willesden Green

InPlay Oil Corp. began its fourth quarter capital program drilling one (0.95 net) ERH well in Willesden Green which was brought on production in late October and is flowing without artificial lift and the start of drilling operations with its first two (2.0 net) Belly River wells.

