Canada Publishes Methane Emissions Reduction Framework

Earlier this year, Environment Minister Steven Minister Guilbeault committed to working with the Canadian oil and gas industry to identify pathways to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and reaffirmed Canada's commitment to reduce methane emissions by at least 75 per cent by 2030.
