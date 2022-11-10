Active Capital Program For Bonterra In Q3

Bonterra Energy Corp.’s capital expenditures in the first nine months of 2022 totaled $67.1 million and included $48.9 million directed to the drilling of 23 gross (22.7 net) wells and the completion, equip, and tie-in of 28 gross (27.7 net) wells, with six of the completed and equipped wells having been drilled late in 2021.

