Topaz’s Average Royalty Output Down Sequentially

Topaz Energy Corp.’s Q3 2022 average royalty production of 16,485 boe/d decreased one per cent from Q2 2022 (16,676 boe/d) due to planned and unplanned maintenance activities that limited certain natural gas (and natural gas liquids) processing capability.
