Occidental And 1PointFive In Lease Agreement To Support Up To 30 Direct Air Capture Plants

Occidental Petroleum Corporation and its subsidiary 1PointFive and King Ranch, a privately-held agricultural production and resource management company, announced a lease agreement to support large-scale direct air capture (DAC) projects for dedicated carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration on 106,000 acres in Kleberg County, Texas.

