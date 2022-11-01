Imperial’s Downstream Segment Performed ‘Exceptional’ In Q3: Corson

Imperial Oil Limited’s top executive says the company’s downstream business enjoyed a stellar third quarter, “reflecting continued strong operating performance and minimal planned turnaround activity” in that business segment.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more