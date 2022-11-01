Gibson Energy Taking Measured Approach To Infrastructure Growth Opportunities

Gibson Energy Inc. is looking to grow its core liquids infrastructure business and build out new energy transition operations as alternative fuel production expands, but any opportunities will have to fit within its current investment parameters, president and chief executive officer Steve Spaulding said at the company’s third quarter conference call Tuesday.
