TransGlobe Announces Shareholder Approval For Plan Of Arrangement

TransGlobe Energy Corporation shareholders passed a special resolution approving a plan of arrangement pursuant to which VAALCO Energy Canada ULC (AcquireCo), will acquire all of the issued and outstanding TransGlobe common shares and the company will become a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of AcquireCo and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of VAALCO Energy, Inc.

