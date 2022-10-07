NGIF Emissions Testing Centre Selects Altomaxx’s Drone-Based Methane Sensors For Field Testing

Altomaxx Technologies Inc. has been selected to participate in NGIF’s Emissions Testing Centre (ETC) program, a division of NGIF Capital Corporation, to demonstrate and validate their drone-based methane sensors that detect and pinpoint leak locations along pipelines, well heads and natural gas facilities.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more