FREE Webinar: Virtual Site Visits For Pipeline Maintenance Programs Using Advanced Technologies – A Sustainable, Safer And More Cost-Effective Approach

Pipelines are integral and essential infrastructure for the safe and efficient transport of oil and gas. Maintenance solutions employed to extend the longevity and safety of the pipeline network are vital in protecting the public and the environment. Pre-planning for any pipeline programs require individual site visits to each location and a thorough inspection to capture imagery and data about the site, access routes, crossings information, communications connectivity, proposed workspace, and terrain condition. Traditionally, each site visit involves deploying construction crews to access and assess the site, quickly becoming costly and time-consuming for operators. Since most of these sites are remotely located, this also requires driving long access routes by off-road vehicles, introducing additional safety hazards along the way.

In this presentation, we present a new approach to limit the number of boots on the ground and add an enhanced interactive web-based visualization interface. The objective is to provide a safer and cost-saving alternative, as well as a sustainable solution that can be used in several other asset management applications. This approach includes integrating several sources of data based on the application and scope, such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), terrestrial and sub-surface systems (laser scanning, mobile mapping, Ground Penetrating Radar and 360 cameras) and traditional surveying and line locating. This integrated data will be coupled with the site database and any relevant attributes and hosted on a GIS-based web-portal, providing up-to-date data that can be accessed and easily navigated from any location.

Presenter:

Mohamed Attia, VP, Geospatial and Advanced Technology

Mohamed Attia is a Professional Geomatics Engineer and Project Manager registered in Alberta, Canada with over 18 years of professional experience. Mohamed has diverse international industrial experience in a wide range of areas in geomatics engineering and project management including: managing and supervising major geomatics projects, operations management and business development. Mohamed’s depth of knowledge includes pipeline integrity projects; Geospatial projects: data modeling, management and analysis, 3D laser scanning, mobile mapping and navigation applications; pipelines construction; construction surveying: structural health monitoring, infrastructures projects, earthworks computations, geodetic control networks and maps productions. His educational background includes a Doctorate of Philosophy, Geomatics Engineering from the University of Calgary and Master of Science, GIS and Surveying Engineering, Ain Shams University, Cairo, Egypt.