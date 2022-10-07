Avanti Helium Announces Overnight Marketed Best Efforts Public Offering Of Units

Avanti Helium Corp. has filed a preliminary short-form prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces of Canada (except Québec) in connection with an overnight marketed best efforts public offering of units of the company, seeking to raise gross proceeds of approximately $5 million.

