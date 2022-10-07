AER Lays Six Charges Resulting From A Pipeline Release By Husky

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has laid charges in relation to a release from a pipeline in 2020 that was owned and operated by Husky Oil Operations Limited (now amalgamated into Cenovus Energy Inc.) following an investigation by the AER Major Investigations Team.

