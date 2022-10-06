U.S. Department Of Energy Announces $30 Million To Remove Carbon Dioxide From The Air And Oceans

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management (FECM) announced up to $30 million in funding for research and development (R&D) projects to advance carbon dioxide removal (CDR) approaches that will reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) by capturing it directly from both the atmosphere and oceans and converting it into valuable products such as fuels and chemicals.

