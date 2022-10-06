New: Analysis Of Canadian Natural Gas Producers’ Operations And Emissions

Canadian operators are enjoying record levels of free cash flow in 2022, dramatically increasing operational flexibility.

In light of this, Evaluate Energy has built a new case study of 11 leading Canadian natural gas producers to examine the impact of this record cash flow in terms of GHG emissions, debt management, capital strategies and corporate guidance.

The case study highlights:

Scope 1+2 emissions and overall GHG performance per company

Techniques used by operators to reduce GHG emissions

Uses of cash – notably capex, debt and dividends

Production and capital spending plans

This study uses financial, operating and emissions data from the Evaluate Energy database and new interactive emissions dashboards.

