Chevron, CalBio Expand Partnership On Dairy Biomethane Fuel Projects

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, and California Bioenergy LLC announced a joint investment in their second holding company to produce and market dairy biomethane as a renewable natural gas (RNG) transportation fuel in California.

