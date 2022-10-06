Cenovus Applies To AER To Treat Produced Gas At Foster Creek

Cenovus Energy Inc. has applied to the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) to update its Sulphur Management plan and develop an Amine Claus regenerative Sulphur Recovery Unit to treat the produced gas entering the facility at Foster Creek.

