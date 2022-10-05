Pathways Alliance Achieves ‘Major Milestone,’ FEED Work Progressing

Calling it a “major milestone” for his group, Kendall Dilling, president of the Pathways Alliance, says the Government of Alberta’s decision to select the Alliance’s proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) hub near Cold Lake for further analysis is a positive step forward.

