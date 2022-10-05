Charlie Lake Rising: New Daily Oil Bulletin Infographic

The Charlie Lake tight oil play in northwestern Alberta has seen a rapid increase in production since Tourmaline Oil Corp. began drilling it in 2012.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more