Royal Helium In $5 Million Bought Deal Financing

Royal Helium Ltd. has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of investment dealers led by Cormark Securities Inc. which have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 19.23 million units of Royal at a purchase price of 26 cents per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds in the amount of approximately $5 million.

