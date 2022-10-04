Gee To Retire From Peyto

Darren Gee will retire as chief executive officer of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. at the end of 2022, the company announced Tuesday afternoon.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more