Martin King’s Heavy Oil Outlook, Part 1: Geopolitical Uncertainly Clouds Outlook For Canadian Heavy Oil

It seems the days of developing an outlook for Canadian light-heavy crude oil price differentials based primarily on fundamental factors (North American supply/demand/inventories) has become even more difficult than it used to be.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more