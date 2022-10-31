Kearl Continues To Bounce Back From Early 2022 Struggles, Sets Daily Production Record in October: Imperial CEO

After a challenging start to 2022 related to extreme cold weather conditions and unplanned downtime in the first quarter, Imperial Oil Limited says operations and output at Kearl continue to recover and the asset set a daily production record of more than 350,000 bbls in October.

