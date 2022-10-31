Imperial Managing Inflationary Pressures, Wide Differentials

Unlike many oil and gas producers, Imperial Oil Limited’s top executive says the company is staying the course with its capital spending plans despite inflationary pressures that have impacted the sector and resulted in many operators increasing spending.

