Contractor Operating Days Increase 37% To End Of September

Members of the Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) booked 45,470 operating days in the first nine months of 2022, up 37 per cent from 33,221 operating days in the comparable period last year, Rig Locator records show.

Continue Reading.

Start a Free Trial Canada’s most trusted and comprehensive source of oil and gas industry insight and intelligence. Start your free trial Enjoy a 14 day free trial and see the benefits: 3X Daily News Briefs

3X Daily News Briefs Oilsands Data

Oilsands Data Interactive Data Dashboards

Interactive Data Dashboards Infographics

Infographics And more