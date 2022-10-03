Vertex Resource Group Acquires Young Energyserve

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has acquired Young EnergyServe Inc., a privately held company providing turnkey turnaround solutions, cutting-edge robotic tank cleaning services, and various other industrial services throughout Canada.

