Topaz Closes Clearwater Royalty Acquisition

Topaz Energy Corp. has completed the acquisition of a newly-created five per cent gross overriding royalty interest on Deltastream Energy Corporation's entire Clearwater acreage in Alberta, for total cash consideration of $265.3 million, before customary closing adjustments.

