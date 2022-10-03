Saskatchewan To Become A Major Helium Power

In November 2021, the Saskatchewan government released Helium Action Plan: From Exploration to Exports to further bolster the province’s budding helium industry. The goal of the plan is to produce 10 per cent of the world’s helium by 2030 — making Saskatchewan a top-five global producer.

